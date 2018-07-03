Shipper, four others held after suspected cocaine found at airport bond

Five men, including shipper, Navindra Sarwan have been arrested by CANU after fifteen lbs of suspected cocaine was found under Sarwan’s vehicle in the compound of the CAMEX Bond at the Timehri airport.

A release today from the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit said that yesterday at around 11 pm, the men were arrested while the vehicle was parked inside the compound of the bond at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

The release said that the shipper was scheduled to ship ground provisions and pumpkins on cargo flight OJ 258 destined for Canada.