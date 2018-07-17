Guyana News

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By
The Leisure Inn Hotel

A spanking new hotel was on Sunday evening officially opened along the main road of New Amsterdam by a young couple who both hail from the town.

The Leisure Inn Hotel which has 30 rooms, two built specifically to accommodate differently-abled persons, an indoor pool and bar, sports bar, conference hall, restaurant and soon-to-be-opened nightclub is estimated to have cost the owners some $450M.

Kesha Phillips, one of the owners, explained, that the hotel was built in stages. She said the foundation was laid some nine years ago, “We did our foundation and we had that for a while then we signed a contract with Home Designs and a few years later we continued from there”…..

