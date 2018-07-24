Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

An expectant mother from Bartica, Region Seven, is now contemplating her options after her baby died in her womb while she was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

Olive Correia Jacobs, 35, was prepared to deliver what would have been her first child at the Bartica Regional Hospital earlier this month and had been assured by doctors at the hospital that she would be able to do so.

Instead, she was transferred to the GPH, where she was told that her baby had died while still inside of her.

When contacted for a comment on the claims made by Jacobs, the GPH said it is currently investigating it…..