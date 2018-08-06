Breaking News
Former Bajan minister charged in US with money laundering

By Staff Editor

(Barbados Nation) Former Minister of Industry and Commerce Donville Inniss is in hot water in the United States.

The outspoken 52-year-old politician was arraigned on money laundering charges in a US court today and released on $US50 000 bond.

According to the United States Department of Justice’s official website, Inniss was arrested in Florida last Friday and was arraigned today before United States Magistrate Judge Julie Sneed in the Middle District of Florida at the federal courthouse in Tampa.

Inniss has been accused of accepting bribes from a Barbadian insurance company in 2015 and 2016 when he was a public official. 

According to the Department of Justice, Inniss was a legal permanent resident of the United States during the time of the charged conspiracy.

Efforts to reach the former minister tonight proved futile.

