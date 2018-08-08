UWI doctorates for Shiv Chanderpaul, Shadow

(Trinidad Guardian) Calypso legend Winston Bailey, better known at The Mighty Shadow, will have all reason to “dingolay” this October, as three weeks after he celebrates his 77th birthday, he will be awarded an honorary doctorate from The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus.

Bailey is one of five people that the St Augustine campus has listed to be honoured during its annual graduation ceremony celebration.

Bailey, a former Calypso Monarch and Road March winner, will celebrate his 77th birthday on October 4.

He is scheduled to receive his Honorary Doctor of Letters during the campus’ three days of graduation ceremonies scheduled to begin on October 25.

The announcement was made The UWI yesterday.

Apart from Bailey, Paula Lucie-Smith, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA), will also receive an honorary doctorate.

ALTA is a non-profit organisation in existence in T&T since 1982 which addresses the issue of adult literacy and has helped hundreds of people since its inception.

Lucie-Smith is listed to be awarded an Honorary Doctors of Law.

Guyanese cricket legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, a former captain of the West Indies team, will also be given the Honorary Doctors of Law. Chanderpaul is still actively playing professional cricket although he is now 43.

Former prime minister of Bahamas Hubert Ingraham will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws. Ingraham was the prime minister of Bahamas from August 1992 to May 2002 and again from May 2007 to May 2012.

Prof Dermott Kelleher, the dean of the faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, Canada, will receive an Honorary Doctor of Science.