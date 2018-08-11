Caribbean Voice to target violence as part of latest anti-suicide campaign

Non-Governmental Orga-nisation the Caribbean Voice yesterday launched its third annual anti-suicide campaign, for which Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton has agreed to be the patron.

For this year’s campaign, the Caribbean Voice, which focuses heavily on raising awareness for the prevention of suicide, has decided to also focus on curbing violence.

According to Nizam Hussain, the organization’s National Coordinator, who was speaking at a press conference yesterday, suicide in recent times has been accompanied by some level of violence, primarily spousal abuse, and therefore, the organization has embarked on raising awareness about the situation. “The Caribbean Voice and our collaborators are happy to include the Ministry of Social Cohesion and are cognizant that unless we can spread the awareness that is requisite and how people can get help and where they can get help, we will continue at this rate. It is vital that we get our message across,” Hussain added…..