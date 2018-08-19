Indigenous party for launch on September 28th

The proposed Indigenous Peoples-based political party is slated to be launch-ed on September 28th to cap off Indigenous Heritage Month, former Vice-Chairman of the National Toshaos Council Lenox Shuman has revealed.

“We simply did not want to conflict with the main heritage celebrations. The 28th caps off Amerindian Heritage Month. For us, it is the most opportune time for the launch of ‘A party by the people, for the people,’” Shuman, who floated the idea of the party in June, told Sunday Stabroek on Friday.

The organising committee did not agree to an earlier launch in the month, he said, “Because we feel that the celebrations should be apolitical. We are sure that the Government or other people may have some things planned for September 10th.”….