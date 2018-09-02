Gunmen beat, rob Golden Grove siblings in home invasion

Police are currently seeking to identify and locate three-gun toting bandits, who beat and robbed members of a family during a home invasion at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara on Friday evening.

The attack, which began around 7 pm and lasted for about half an hour, left construction worker Robin Ramdyal, 49, and his sister, domestic worker Nomenia Ramdyal, 44, both nursing injuries.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a brief statement yesterday, confirmed the attack and he said “stringent” efforts are being made to apprehend the three suspects, who remained on the lam up to yesterday afternoon…..