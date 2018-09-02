Guyana News

Gunmen beat, rob Golden Grove siblings in home invasion

By

Police are currently seeking to identify and locate three-gun toting bandits, who beat and robbed members of a family during a home invasion at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara on Friday evening.

The attack, which began around 7 pm and lasted for about half an hour, left construction worker Robin Ramdyal, 49, and his sister, domestic worker Nomenia Ramdyal, 44, both nursing injuries.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a brief statement yesterday, confirmed the attack and he said “stringent” efforts are being made to apprehend the three suspects, who remained on the lam up to yesterday afternoon…..

Related Coverage

Cops recover car stolen after Grove robbery

Grove goldsmith robbed in wave of new attacks

Chinese restaurant workers robbed in Goed Fortuin home invasion

More in Guyana News

Linden woman, son die after Moblissa accident

Energy cooperation MoU to be signed between Guyana, Trinidad soon –Energy Minister

By

Granger in favour of reforming process to select GECOM Commissioners

Striking teachers are selfish, uncaring

Warder, gate keeper resign after bid to smuggle ganja into Lusignan jail

Gov’t seeking to improve hinterland education to eliminate inequalities

Comments

Around the Web