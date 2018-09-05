Essequibo Coast biker dies after being hit by speeding drunk driver

A 32-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Monday afternoon after he was struck down by the driver of a pick-up, who police say was drunk and speeding along the Fairfield Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Kevon Tacourdeen, a father of one of Lot 9 Dry Shore, Essequibo Coast.

After the accident, Tacourdeen was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..