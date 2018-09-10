Guyana News

Corentyne pedestrian dies in accident with fire tender

By Staff Editor

The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 10.30 pm yesterday on the # 72 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice involving a Guyana Fire Service Tender and pedestrian Mahendra Haricharran, 33, of # 71 Village, Corentyne.

Enquiries, the police say,  disclosed that the fire tender PVV 2027 which is based at the Skeldon Fire Station and driven by a 33-year-old fireman of Budhan Housing Scheme, West Canje, Berbice was responding to a fire at # 51 Village when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the road from west to east.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver who has passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting the investigation. 

 

