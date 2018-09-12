Golden Fleece spared flooding after tide destroys koker door

A spring tide destroyed a koker door at Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast on Monday, but residents did not experience any major flooding and a temporary fix was put in place.

After receiving news of one of the koker doors breaking due to pressure from the high tide, residents of the community and the surrounding environs braced themselves for a flood but were relieved when the water did not cause any serious damage to their homes or farmlands.

Sometime around 4 pm, the door gave away from the constant pressure of the tide. They also noted that at the time the height of the water was around 12 feet, while the koker’s door reaches a height of just over 14 feet…..