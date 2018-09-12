Guyana News

Golden Fleece spared flooding after tide destroys koker door

By
The koker at Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast, which received a temporary fix on Monday night

A spring tide destroyed a koker door at Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast on Monday, but residents did not experience any major flooding and a temporary fix was put in place.

After receiving news of one of the koker doors breaking due to pressure from the high tide, residents of the community and the surrounding environs braced themselves for a flood but were relieved when the water did not cause any serious damage to their homes or farmlands.

Sometime around 4 pm, the door gave away from the constant pressure of the tide. They also noted that at the time the height of the water was around 12 feet, while the koker’s door reaches a height of just over 14 feet…..

Related Coverage

Tide smashes Kingston koker door

By

Ministry takes over smashed koker works

Flooding at Salem as rising tide smashes koker door

By

More in Guyana News

Foulis man charged with murdering son

Chronicle GM, Financial Controller sent on leave as spending probe underway

Ex-cop gets life sentence for raping boy, 13

Man crushed to death after jumping from truck along Mazaruni hill

Court overturns three-year sentence imposed for 8 grammes of ganja

Gov’t, teachers still haggling over arbitration terms

Comments

Around the Web