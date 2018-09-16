Guyana News

Residents concerned over delay in start of new San Jose-Kumaka bridge construction

 -voice fears over dilapidated state of current structure

By
The current state of the San Jose Bridge in Moruca, Region One. (Antonio Torres photo)

Residents of Santa Rosa Village and its immediate environs, in Region One, have voiced growing concerns over the current state of the San Jose-Kumaka Bridge, which was expected to be dismantled to make way for a new bridge, which was promised by government.

In May of this year, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced that a $119 million contract was awarded to Mohamed Ramzan Alli Khan Construction to build a “proper” bridge at the location.

However, residents have noted a delay in the commencement of works, while noting the continued rapid deterioration of the current bridge, which has raised safety concerns and has also stalled other planned works. ….

