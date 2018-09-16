Residents concerned over delay in start of new San Jose-Kumaka bridge construction

Residents of Santa Rosa Village and its immediate environs, in Region One, have voiced growing concerns over the current state of the San Jose-Kumaka Bridge, which was expected to be dismantled to make way for a new bridge, which was promised by government.

In May of this year, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced that a $119 million contract was awarded to Mohamed Ramzan Alli Khan Construction to build a “proper” bridge at the location.

However, residents have noted a delay in the commencement of works, while noting the continued rapid deterioration of the current bridge, which has raised safety concerns and has also stalled other planned works. ….