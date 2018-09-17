Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Guyana

This story is developing and will be updated.

The State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, is expected to lead a delegation on a visit to Guyana on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 September.

The Chinese Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with President David Granger, and Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, to exchange views on bilateral cooperation and to discuss areas of mutual interest, a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

Wang Yi was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2013. Since joining the Chinese Foreign Service after completing his studies at the Beijing Second Foreign Language Institute in 1982, he has held a number of posts, including as Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador to Japan.