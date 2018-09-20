John Dow tipped to be GuySuCo chairman

After several months without a Board of Directors, the APNU+AFC Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new board for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) with agriculture expert John Dow tipped to be chairman, sources say.

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder would only confirm that a Board has been identified but said he is not the one to announce those selected. “Cabinet yesterday approved the new Board but as to the Chairman and members, Minister of State Joseph Harmon will make the announcement and I will not go into that,” Holder told Stabroek News when contacted.

The life of the previous board came to an end on the last day of April. Government was to initiate the process to identify candidates to form a new one. There was confusion in March after it was advertised that Colvin Heath-London, who heads the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) overseeing the divestment of some of GuySuCo’s assets, was the new Chairman of the Board. The directors were identified as Komal Singh, Verna Adrian, Fritz McLean, Rosh Khan, George Jervis, Arianne McLean, Vishnu Panday, and Annette Arjoon…..