Law allows for LGE nominators to be made public

The People’s Progressive Party-nominated commissioners on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are rejecting a claim by the Local Government Elections campaign manager for the Alliance For Change (AFC) David Patterson that they were responsible for the names of the nominators of party candidates being made public.

“At no time whatsoever has the issue regarding publication or rather posting of the submissions on Nomination Day by the Returning Officer come to the commission for discussion or otherwise prior to Nomination Day,” PPP-nominated commissioner Sase Gunraj told Stabroek News.

Responding to the claim made by Patterson at an AFC press conference on Thursday, Gunraj, an attorney, said, “In fact, the Local Government Elections Act Chapter 28:03 caters specifically for that to happen. It was not based on an insistence by any PPP-nominated commissioner or any other commissioner. It occurred as a matter of law.”….