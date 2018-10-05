Appeal Court begins hearing challenge to GECOM chairman’s appointment

At a hearing spanning some five hours yesterday, the Guyana Court of Appeal began hearing arguments in the appeal filed by PPP executive Zulfikar Mustapha to challenge the ruling upholding President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired Justice Winston Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Arguing on behalf of the state were Attorney General Basil Williams SC and Barbadian Queen’s Counsel Hal Gollop and Ralph Thorne, who have asked the court to affirm the decision of acting Chief Justice Roxane George that Patterson’s appointment by the President was constitutional and that he does conform to the criteria of being “fit and proper” as required by the constitution.

Attorney Anil Nandlall, the former Attorney General under the PPP administration and counsel for Mustapha, is, however, arguing that Patterson’s appointment contravenes the constitution and for this reason the ruling of the Chief Justice should be overturned…..