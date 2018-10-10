Cromarty man shot in face during robbery

A Cromarty man is now a patient at the Anamayah Hospital in Berbice after he was shot to the face when bandits invaded his father’s grocery store on Tuesday evening.

Balram Kumar, 22, was shot to the left side of his face and also broadsided the lad about his body with a cutlass.

Also hospitalised is his father, businessman Deeraj Kumar, 52, who was also battered by the bandits.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Paul Langevine said one person was arrested last evening for questioning about the attack.

The wife of the businessman, Asha Kumar, 48, said she was in her kitchen when she heard her husband shouting, “Ow! Don’t beat me!”

The woman said she looked out and saw three bandits in front of their shop and she immediately ran to the backyard, where she hid throughout the attack. She said one bandit had a kerchief tied around his face, while the other two perpetrators were unmasked. One of them was armed with a shotgun.

The woman said she heard her husband screaming continuously for help.

The bandits, who escaped on foot through the backlands, carted off $280,000 in cash and a small quantity of jewellery.