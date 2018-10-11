Court set to rule on jurisdiction to hear challenge to local gov’t changes

High Court judge Gino Persaud has announced that he will deliver his ruling next Monday on whether he has jurisdiction to hear an action before him which questions the activation and restructuring of local government areas (LGAs).

The challenge has been mounted by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner and PPP member Bibi Shadick, who is challenging the activation of seven new LGAs and the restructuring of 14 others by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan and Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield.

The state, through Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams, against whom the action was filed, has argued that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the challenge, while advancing that such a matter can only be heard after the upcoming November 12th local government polls, and only by way of an elections petition…..