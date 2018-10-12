M&CC approves MoU for temporary relocation of Stabroek wharf vendors

The approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by councillors of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) now paves the way for vendors from the Stabroek Market wharf to commence construction of their stalls at Russell Square.

At an extra-ordinary statutory meeting called yesterday to address the delay, a majority of the councillors present voted in favour of the MoU.

The voting saw 12 APNU+AFC councillors voting in favour of the much delayed MoU, which highlights the terms and agreement of operations between the vendors and the M&CC. PPP/C Councillor Khame Sharma voted against the MoU and his colleague, Bishram Kuppen, abstained from the vote…..