Gov’t moving for supplementary funds this week to complete severance payout to sugar workers

President David Granger has assured ex-sugar workers that government would be moving to the National Assembly this week to seek supplementary funds to complete severance payments to them.
Granger gave the assurance on Friday afternoon while addressing protestors outside of the Rose Hall Primary School, where he held a community meeting.
Parliament will reconvene on Thursday after its annual recess…..
