Murder accused Lusignan escapee recaptured

Murder accused Travis Evans, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison early on Monday morning, was recaptured this morning by Joint Services ranks at the Soesdyke-Linden junction.

Acting Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels said information was received about a sighting of Evans, which led to members of various search teams responding.

At about 7.45 am, Samuels said, Evans was recaptured by Joint Services Ranks. “I wish to commend all those persons who assisted and I now encourage others to be equally helpful,” he added.

A manhunt was launched on Monday after Evans, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Dextroy Pollard, of Wales Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD), and Sudesh Dyal, of Wales Backdam, WBD escaped from a holding bay at the Lusignan Prison in the early hours of the morning.

Samuels blamed a lack of vigilance by the officers on duty for the escape, which occurred around 4.20 am, when the men scaled the fence. He said the escape suggested that guards were asleep at the time of the escape.

While Evans was remanded on a murder charge, Pollard and Dyal were being held for the offence of break and enter and larceny. Dyal is also charged with escaping from lawful custody.

Evans, 23, was charged in August with the murder of Timehri youth Ronsley Clarke, who was fatally shot in Sophia.

Evans, who is known by the alias ‘Short Boss,’ is alleged to have shot Clarke, 21, of Fire Station Road, Timehri, in full view of his friends on August 2nd.

The shooting is reported to have been the result of an old grievance between the Clarke and the accused.

One day prior to the shooting, the two men had both attended another party and there was no exchange of words between them.

On the night in question, Clarke was with his girlfriend when Evans allegedly whipped out a firearm and discharged several rounds in his direction. Clarke was hit twice.