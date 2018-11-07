Success of constitutional rights commissions should be evaluated prior to renewal

Since their establishment some eight years ago, the constitutional rights commissions have made no serious impact on the quality of life in the sectors they were supposed to defend and promote, according to Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Co-President Mike McCormack, who says Parliament should evaluate their success instead of moving to renew them.

“Their statutory life is over. Whether they still continue to function, they don’t impact on public life to any great extent, certainly not in any systematic way,” McCormack told Stabroek News.

“None of the commissions has pursued or promoted their concerns in a rights-based framework though they make reference to rights. They began operating like non-governmental organisations seeking funding for their projects,” he added…..