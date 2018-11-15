VIDEO: Jagdeo lodges motion of no confidence against gov’t

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today said that a motion of no-confidence has been lodged with Parliament office against the APNU+AFC government.

At a press conference today, he said that the motion in his name is an attempt to protect Guyanese and Guyana from the excessive borrowing, taxing and wasteful spending of the current administration.

The APNU+AFC government has a one-seat majority which means that if the motion comes up for debate all MPs would have to be present to thwart it or the government could collapse.

The motion comes at a time when President David Granger is indisposed and the functions of President are being performed by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo who is the leader of the house for government business.

Ironically, a motion of confidence which has been lodged with Parliament in 2014 by the AFC’s Nagamootoo eventually triggered the end of the PPP/C’s near 23 years in office.

With APNU and the AFC holding a one-seat majority in Parliament, then President Donald Ramotar had prorogued Parliament to avoid having his government fall. Under pressure, parliament was eventually dissolved and general elections called in May 2015.