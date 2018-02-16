T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe

(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
“It was really called to assure the Muslim community that the investigations and subsequent arrests of citizens of T&T was not targeting, in anyway, the Islamic community. In fact, it was based on criminal investigations,” Dillon said.
The meeting was called as tension in the Muslim community rose in the wake of the arrest of 13 suspects, all Muslim, in connection with a plot to disrupt the just concluded Carnival activities last week.
Imam Shiraz Ali, of the Nur-E-Islam mosque in San Juan, whose members were among the detainees, said he was pleased with the discussions.
“Of course we know that the investigation is still ongoing so it is not going to be easy for them to give us everything we may want to hear. We do feel they are doing what they are supposed to be doing,” Ali said.
He also said that Al-Rawi had given them the assurance that the police were obeying due process laws in their investigation of the detainees. Ali, who is associated with the Darul Uloom Islamic School in Cunupia, called on citizens not to be prejudiced against Muslims based on the terror threat allegations.
“We don’t think that there are feelings of Islamophobia by members of the protective services, but we are hoping that the public is not feeling that Muslims, who they have been living with in peace for many decades, have suddenly become terrorists or criminals,” he said.
He added: “We hope that this is the message that could be carried forward so we can continue to live in peace and harmony.”
Billionaire businessman Mendoza rules out Venezuela election run – sources
VALENCIA, Venezuela/ CARACAS (Reuters) – Billionaire businessman Lorenzo Mendoza has ruled out challenging Venezuela’s leftist President Nicolas Maduro in the upcoming election despite multiple calls for him to stand, sources from his company’s workforce said yesterday.
“Do you fear me?”: Venezuela’s Maduro vows to gatecrash regional summit
CARACAS, (Reuters) – Venezuela’s unpopular socialist president Nicolas Maduro said yesterday his right-wing Latin American counterparts showed intolerance by trying to exclude him from an upcoming summit in Lima – and he vowed to go anyway.
Brazil to increase army presence on border with Venezuela
BRASILIA, (Reuters) – Brazil’s government will declare an emergency in its northern border state of Roraima to boost funding and troops to help control an influx of Venezuelan refugees into the country, Defence Minister Raul Jungmann said yesterday.
Canada to create legal framework to guarantee indigenous rights
OTTAWA, (Reuters) – Canada will create a legal framework to guarantee the rights of indigenous people in all government decisions, doing away with policies built to serve colonial interests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday.
Don’t scapegoat Oxfam over sex abuse scandal in Haiti, agencies say
NEW YORK, (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – British charity Oxfam, rocked by a sex scandal in Haiti, should not be made a scapegoat for a problem that can occur anywhere among humanitarian groups working in the island nation, charity officials said yesterday.