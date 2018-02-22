Dwight Yorke denies deal with chutney singer

(Trinidad Guardian) Former T&T and Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke yesterday denied he entered into any contract with Chutney Monarch Neval Chatelal to loan him money to pay off a debt following his Island Vibe fete last year. In fact, Yorke dismissed the story, adding he is also not broke.

“As far as I’m concerned that matter is closed, so there’s no issue on what was reported in the media… There is no fact to it, there’s no contractual agreement that’s for sure. I have never signed a form or paper or anything,” Yorke said during a tour of the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet.

Yorke was asked about reports which allege he is being sued by Chatelal for the recovery of $250,000, which the latter claimed he loaned Yorke to help the ex-football star pay off debts following his fete last year. Yorke reportedly agreed to repay Chatelal the $250,000 plus $50,000 in interest after two months.

Describing the terms of the alleged agreement, Yorke said the agreement was made with a third party, but the details of creditor was unknown to him. Yorke said he has never met Chatelal, never asked him for any cash directly and believes the entire situation was unfortunate.

“In terms of meeting the individual, in terms borrowing the money from the individual, I have never done that. I talked to someone, like you and I and that’s between you and I and whatever happened, happened afterwards, so that’s what people don’t know. Whatever that person went and do and I got involved in it, so me and you talk and have an agreement, whatever that person went and did, I didn’t know that was happening there,” he said.

“I know what I dealt with, if I had signed a contract, going ahead and borrowing money, I didn’t go to him and asked him for money directly, I talked to my friend, me and he are not friends, I am grateful for the terms he agreed to, but he didn’t agree to it with me.”

Yorke admitted he has never turned a profit from his annual post-Carnival event, but said continues to do it for the love of Tobago and to showcase the island. He also denied vendors for the event remains unpaid.

When asked about his financial situation, Yorke said everything was well with him

“What would possess people to think that I spent all my money? What proof have they got that I spent all my money, people talk but what’s the proof, because you read something in a newspaper…let them continue thinking that, they might just leave me alone then,” Yorke said.

Attempts to reach Chatelal for comment yesterday were unsuccessful.