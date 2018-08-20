Mourners seek justice at murdered doctor’s funeral

(Trinidad Guardian) Mourners at the funeral of murdered family doctor Sinanan Lutchman yesterday appealed to new Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to find the killers and bring closure to the case.

Scores of people turned out at Lutchman’s funeral yesterday at Belgrove’s Crematorium in Tacarigua.

Many of Lutchman’s colleagues said they were confused about the murder and questioned why anyone would kill a man whose interest was for providing service to the poor and needy.

They described him as an honest and down-to-earth man, who had no enemies.

Lutchman, 79, was shot in the head after two men stormed his office at Paul Street, Sangre Grande, last Thursday. Police said the gunmen escaped with the doctor’s licenced firearm.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, who attended the funeral, said he too was confused as to why anyone would want to kill a humble, respectable doctor, who was the longest- serving doctor in the East Trinidad.

Police reported that the father of one was at his Sangre Grande office around 2 pm when two men wearing bandanas entered his office.

He was shot once before the men escaped. The injured doctor died in hospital while undergoing emergency treatment.

Inspector Lawrence, PC Mc Queen of Homicide Bureau, are continuing investigations.