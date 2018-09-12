CAL cancels two flights because of Isaac

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says that due to Tropical Storm Isaac, the following flights for September 13, 2018 are cancelled:

SEPTEMBER 13

BW 434 Port-of-Spain to St. Lucia

BW 435 St. Lucia to Port-of-Spain

Passengers are advised to contact CAL reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service.

To minimise inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel during the period September 12 – 15, 2018, Caribbean Airlines is allowing persons whose travel plans are impacted by the tropical storm to rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

1. Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, for travel up to September 30, 2018.

2. It is mandatory that customers contact Caribbean Airlines BEFORE the scheduled date of travel.

3. Full refund of fare paid, for travel up to September 30, 2018. The refund must be requested by September 30, 2018.

4. ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centres or at Caribbean Airlines Ticket Offices

5. Caribbean Airlines WILL NOT be responsible for arrangements or transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

These waivers include travel between the following Airports ONLY:

George F.L. Charles, Airport, St. Lucia and Piarco International Airport, Trinidad.