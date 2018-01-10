Hundreds of ex-Rose Hall sugar workers protest for severance payments

Hundreds of former sugar workers who were laid off from the Rose Hall Estate last year staged a protest yesterday to press for severance payments.

With the support of family members as well as representatives of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the workers braved heavy rainfall and marched along the Canje main road to press their demands.

Many stressed that they were frustrated at their current situation after the closure of the estate and many noted that they were also still waiting on additional payments that had been promised for those who had worked for over 10 years with the sugar corporation.

The protest came less than a week ….