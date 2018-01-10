Hundreds of ex-Rose Hall sugar workers protest for severance payments

Hundreds of former sugar workers who were laid off from the Rose Hall Estate last year staged a protest yesterday to press for severance payments.
With the support of family members as well as representatives of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the workers braved heavy rainfall and marched along the Canje main road to press their demands.
Many stressed that they were frustrated at their current situation after the closure of the estate and many noted that they were also still waiting on additional payments that had been promised for those who had worked for over 10 years with the sugar corporation.
The protest came less than a week ….
Re-engaged UK advisor seeking way to speed SOCU cases
Finding a process to expedite the over 300 cases that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is currently working on is high on its advisor Sam Sittlington’s agenda as he feels the delays are an injustice to both the people at the centre of the investigations and the police conducting it.
TIGI head moves to court for deposit of Exxon signing bonus into consolidated fund
Anti-corruption activist Troy Thomas has asked the High Court to order Minister of Finance Winston Jordan to immediately deposit the US$18 million received from ExxonMobil as a signing bonus into the Consolidated Fund, while saying that his failure to do so is unlawful.
Canal farmer charged over 100 lbs cocaine in plywood, attempt to bribe CANU officer
A Canal Number Two Polder farmer was yesterday remanded on charges that he aided in the attempted trafficking of over 100 pounds of cocaine and offered a bribe of almost $1.5 million to a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for his release.
Cancer Institute offering free Pap smears for January
With January designated cervical cancer awareness month, the Cancer Institute of Guyana is offering free Pap smears and is encouraging women to take advantage of the service.
Woman gets 12½ years for killing man over Chinese food
A woman was yesterday sentenced to 12 ½ years in jail for stabbing a man to death after he failed to deliver the Chinese food she had asked him to buy.