Arif Bulkan to take oath as Justice of Appeal

Attorney, Dr Arif Bulkan is to be sworn in as an acting Justice of Appeal tomorrow.
This was disclosed this afternoon by the Ministry of the Presidency
Bulkan is a Senior Law Lecturer at the University of the West Indies with specializations in Public Law, Constitutional Law, Caribbean Human Rights Law, and International Human Rights Law. He also co-founded the Faculty of Law UWI Rights Advocacy Project (U-RAP) at the Cave Hill campus, which is a group of law professors who engage in litigation and advocacy aimed at promoting human rights.
He was recently nominated by Cabinet to represent Guyana on the United Nations Human Rights Committee.
The next election for membership is scheduled for June 2018. The UNHRC is the body of independent experts which monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by State parties.
