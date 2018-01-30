Court to rule on evidence against lawyer in causing death trial

Presiding magistrate Allan Wilson yesterday ordered the prosecution to close its case against attorney Keisha Chase, who is on trial for causing the death of a pedestrian two years ago.
As a result, the magistrate is expected to rule tomorrow on whether a prima facie case has been made out against Chase, whose attorneys made a no-case submission, saying that the prosecution failed to prove the key elements of the charge.
Chase is charged with causing the death of Julian Leitch by dangerous driving, on November 10th, 2015 on Duncan Street, Georgetown…..
New strategies being mulled to protect T&T prison officers
(Trinidad Guardian) A number of new strategies were discussed during a closed-door two-hour meeting between the Prison Officers Association, commanders of the Police and Prison Service and the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon last night to protect officers whose lives are at risk.
Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon
Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.
Wife killer gets 80 years
Miguel Barker was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, who was knifed to death at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara almost two years ago.
Ex-Skeldon sugar workers receive severance payments
Severance payments were made yesterday to laid-off Skeldon Estate sugar workers and many said they were planning to invest a portion of the money in farming so that they can continue to provide for their families.
Former soldier not guilty of murder of ex’s mother
Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs was yesterday found not guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend’s mother.