Court to rule on evidence against lawyer in causing death trial

Presiding magistrate Allan Wilson yesterday ordered the prosecution to close its case against attorney Keisha Chase, who is on trial for causing the death of a pedestrian two years ago.

As a result, the magistrate is expected to rule tomorrow on whether a prima facie case has been made out against Chase, whose attorneys made a no-case submission, saying that the prosecution failed to prove the key elements of the charge.

Chase is charged with causing the death of Julian Leitch by dangerous driving, on November 10th, 2015 on Duncan Street, Georgetown…..