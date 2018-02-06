Guyana readying for World Court move

Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.

“It’s an international treaty and you are obliged under the UN framework itself to honour treaty obligations and to honour the international law,” Greenidge said yesterday.

Speaking with members of the media following the opening of a consultation on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration at the Pegasus Hotel, Greenidge explain-ed that Cabinet has not had the time to reflect on the implications of the decision of United Nations Secretary-General (SG), António Guterres but that his ministry has prepared a report for their consideration.

After 27 years of the Good Offices process the ….