President no longer giving keynote address at oil summit

President David Granger is no longer delivering the keynote address at today’s GIPEX oil summit at the Marriott Hotel.
Organisers said he had been “unavoidably detained”.
A presentation will be made in his stead by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge.
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman later said that the President was unfortunately unable to be present and “sends his regrets”.
A number of questions have been raised about this conference including the conspicuous absence of the government’s petroleum adviser Dr Jan Mangal who is delivering a separate address today.
Jagdeo says no to Benjamin, Cummings-Edwards
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today wrote President David Granger to say that he was not in support of the two persons nominated to be Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.
South Ruimveldt woman, 71, robbed by bandits
The police today said they are probing the robbery with violence on Joy Proctor, 71, of Rosa Drive, South Ruimveldt this morning.
Securities council seeking info on key shareholder in CGX subsidiary
The Guyana Securities Council (GSC) is seeking information on a shareholder in ON Energy Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian oil company CGX Inc.
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.