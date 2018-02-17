Notice for departing passengers at CJIAC

CJIAC wishes to advise departing passengers effective Sunday, February 18, 2018 at approximately 14:00 h that the Immigration and Security operations will be relocated to the former Greeters Hall to facilitate the ongoing airport expansion project.
It is apt to note that the project is progressing smoothly on schedule to the completion date and this is a planned stage of the renovation works to accommodate the construction while maintaining operations of the existing terminal.
The Drop off/Check-in process remains the same. However passengers will be guided along a corridor to be processed by Immigration Officers, followed by security screening.
After the mandatory security checks passengers will still have the opportunity to shop and browse in the duty free shops, which are also located in the former Greeters Hall area.
Passengers will then proceed along another corridor to the Departure Lounge area to await boarding.
CJIAC apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the travelling public’s continued understanding and support as it expands to better serve them.
