Contractor shot in head, robbed after leaving bank

A 38-year-old electrical contractor narrowly escaped death yesterday after he was shot and robbed of $600,000 by two motorcycle bandits who trailed him from a bank before cornering him at his Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) worksite.
Bisnauth Terry Chan also known as ‘Snatcher’, a father of two of Enmore Hope West, ECD sustained a single gunshot wound to his head. The bullet entered and exited resulting in a fractured skull.
Up to last evening, doctors at the Woodlands Hospital were making preparations to have him undergo emergency surgery. His condition is listed as stable.
Dwight Yorke denies deal with chutney singer
(Trinidad Guardian) Former T&T and Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke yesterday denied he entered into any contract with Chutney Monarch Neval Chatelal to loan him money to pay off a debt following his Island Vibe fete last year.
Gov’t seeking $10b-15b to reopen estates
For the limited reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates next month, government is in the process of borrowing some $10B to 15B from local commercial banks here, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says.
Guyana moves up in transparency ranking
Guyana has registered its highest score on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Index Report but even with a mark of 38 and ranking at 91 out of 180 countries it is still viewed as a very corrupt country.
Third term hearing now set for March 12 at CCJ
Guyana’s appeal over the constitutionality of presidential term limits will now be heard on March 12 by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), according to the Trinidad-based court’s schedule of sittings.
GWI argues strongly for water tariff hikes but PUC insists on seeing accounts
Despite GWI’s Managing Director, Richard Van West-Charles arguing strongly for tariff increases, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) yesterday insisted that the accounts of the utility be presented for examination.