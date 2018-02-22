Contractor shot in head, robbed after leaving bank

A 38-year-old electrical contractor narrowly escaped death yesterday after he was shot and robbed of $600,000 by two motorcycle bandits who trailed him from a bank before cornering him at his Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) worksite.

Bisnauth Terry Chan also known as ‘Snatcher’, a father of two of Enmore Hope West, ECD sustained a single gunshot wound to his head. The bullet entered and exited resulting in a fractured skull.

Up to last evening, doctors at the Woodlands Hospital were making preparations to have him undergo emergency surgery. His condition is listed as stable.

Stabroek News understands that ….