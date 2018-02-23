Police block Corriverton flag raising

`B’ Division policemen last evening blocked the Corriverton municipality’s flag raising ceremony because permission had not been sought but Mayor Krishnand Jaichand believes it was stopped because the town council objected to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan as the featured speaker.

Jaichand told Stabroek News last night that permission had never been needed in the past from the police for the flag-raising and he related that Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally had earlier pressed him to have Ramjattan be the speaker but that the council had vetoed that request.

The Mayor and others at the event last night lamented the police action under Commander Lyndon Alves.

Stabroek News was told that yesterday afternoon the….