Two business owners lose millions in Parika Market Centre fire

Two business owners say they are now counting millions of dollars in losses after a fire, suspected to have been started by a child playing with matches, gutted a stall and a bond in the Parika Market Centre yesterday morning.

The fire, which started around 8.30 am, is believed to have started in the concrete bond owned by Sharmila Shaw, owner of Sharmila and Son’s Variety Store, and then spread to the nearby confectionary/snackette operated by Egerton Maxwell and his wife.

Sunday Stabroek was informed that a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire began after Maxwell’s grandson, who was allegedly playing with matches, lit a stick and threw it through a crease into Shaw’s bond…..