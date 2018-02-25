Two business owners lose millions in Parika Market Centre fire

Two business owners say they are now counting millions of dollars in losses after a fire, suspected to have been started by a child playing with matches, gutted a stall and a bond in the Parika Market Centre yesterday morning.
The fire, which started around 8.30 am, is believed to have started in the concrete bond owned by Sharmila Shaw, owner of Sharmila and Son’s Variety Store, and then spread to the nearby confectionary/snackette operated by Egerton Maxwell and his wife.
Sunday Stabroek was informed that a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire began after Maxwell’s grandson, who was allegedly playing with matches, lit a stick and threw it through a crease into Shaw’s bond…..
Russian spy ship in T&T waters
(Trinidad Guardian) The Russian intelligence-gathering vessel Viktor Leonov returned to Trinidad for a second time this year and was docked near the Hyatt yesterday.
Overseas firm to advise on remaining oil blocks – Trotman
An international firm will advise the Guyana Government on how to market the country’s remaining unassigned oil blocks, according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.
‘Why is he going out there making noise about private companies?’
Minister of State Joseph Harmon has berated Auditor General Deodat Sharma for publicly commenting on the ongoing investigation of the D’Urban Park Development Project and for reaching out to a private company for information instead of the government.
Skeletal remains found in razed Plaisance apartment building
Skeletal remains, suspected to be those of an elderly Plaisance resident, were yesterday discovered in the ruins of the Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara apartment building that was razed by a mystery fire on Friday.
Rejigged IDB loan includes US$10M in housing subsidies
Following the revamping of a road project, US$10 million (G$2 billion) from an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan will go towards housing subsidies in Sophia, Cummings Lodge and nearby areas.