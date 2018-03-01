Press association condemns Ramjattan’s hostility towards media

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) today strongly condemned the “verbal attacks on its Executive Member Mr Denis Chabrol and fellow journalists by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan”.
In a statement, the GPA said that based on official complaints by two of its members against Ramjattan, it was contended that GPA members and journalists were verbally abused – one, Mr Denis Chabrol, on the phone and in person. The GPA said that the verbal abuse continued later yesterday in the presence of members of the media. This abuse occurred as members of the media sought to interview Ramjattan on a topical issue at the farewell parade of the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud.
“The Guyana Press Association calls on Minister Ramjattan to apologise to our members and also calls on His Excellency, President David Granger to remind his Cabinet that journalists play a major role in this growing democracy of ours and should be allowed to do their jobs without fear or hindrance”, the association said.
Ramjattan, when approached yesterday afternoon at the event declined to speak with the media. “No press conference please. I’m not dealing with any comments this afternoon”, he said.
When told that reporters were seeking a comment only on the revocation of the gun dealership licence, he responded “no, no please no absolutely not. You seem not to have a time nor place apparently”.
Asked by a journalist why he was dodging the issue, he responded “I am not dodging no issue…Did I not talk to you and you got it on Demerara Waves”. When told that he also cursed on the call, he responded “yes there are times when I could use expletives….I am not going to …”
Asked if the applications came to his desk or through the firearm licensing process, he responded “man you could haul yah ass”.
