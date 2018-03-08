Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old

Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

They had both previously been convicted of the charges by a jury, but their sentences were deferred.

Fifty-five-year-old Colin Cummings was sentenced to 30 years for sexually penetrating an eight-year-old girl on August 20, 2016. He had inserted his finger into her vagina.

In imposing the sentence, Justice Morris-Ramlall noted that ….