Regent St vendor fatally stabbed at Buxton

A Regent Street clothing vendor was fatally stabbed this morning during an attack by a Buxton, East Coast Demerara resident.
The dead man, Leon Delph, called “Solo”, 34, a father of three, resided in Quamina Street, Georgetown.
Delph was reportedly attacked at around 6.30 am on the Buxton Railway Embankment where he had gone with friends to participate in the Buxton Mashramani celebrations.
Police in a statement said that at about 7 am today, the suspect saw Delph inside of a minibus on the Buxton Railway Embankment and he immediately approached and stabbed him in the ….
PPP march
Part of the PPP march from Rosehall today for the annual commemoration of the life of the late PPP leader and President, Dr Cheddi Jagan.
China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely, tightening his grip on power
BEIJING, (Reuters) – China removed presidential term limits from its constitution on Sunday, giving President Xi Jinping the right to remain in office indefinitely, and confirming his status as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong died more than 40 years ago.
Oil companies signal interest in Takutu Basin
There is renewed interest in exploring onshore for oil and gas in Guyana’s Takutu Basin, with the United Kingdom’s Tullow Oil being one of two companies expressing interest in the acquisition of blocks in the basin, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
SARA readying six cases for court to reclaim stolen gov’t property
It will not be long before the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) takes its first set of cases to court to recover stolen state assets, according to its Director Professor Clive Thomas, who is confident that the evidence gathered and the strong local and international legal support that is being given will ensure successful prosecutions.
Guyana Stores to get 30 days to pay $3.8B in owed taxes
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expecting Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) to pay the entirety of its $3.8 billion debt within 30 days, inclusive of interest and penalties, following its recent victory at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).