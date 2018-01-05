Camp Street pothole repaired
Fallen pole on Church St
This pole on Church Street fell yesterday with a live wire.
Garbage accumulates all over the city
With City Hall still hammering out a new collection arrangement with Cevon’s and Puran Bros.
QC field revisited
Tall weeds are beginning to once again grow on the QC ground despite efforts that were made last year to rehabilitate it.
No repairs
No repairs: This pothole on Camp Street has expanded over a number of months without the authorities doing anything about it.
Ministry, Republic Bank give New Year’s baby a start
On Monday, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, accompanied by senior officials of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) along with Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd representative, Hollis Kellman visited the GPHC’s New Year babies.