Photos

Camp Street pothole repaired

Following a Stabroek News report yesterday on the months-old pothole on Camp Street, it was immediately repaired as evidenced below in these Orlando Charles photos taken today. It is yet unclear who undertook the repairs.

By Comments

SHARE THIS GALLERY

Comments  
More in Photos

Fallen pole on Church St

This pole on Church Street fell yesterday with a live wire.

Garbage accumulates all over the city

With City Hall still hammering out a new collection arrangement with Cevon’s and Puran Bros.

QC field revisited

Tall weeds are beginning to once again grow on the QC ground despite efforts that were made last year to rehabilitate it.

No repairs

No repairs: This pothole on Camp Street has expanded over a number of months without the authorities doing anything about it.

Ministry, Republic Bank give New Year’s baby a start

On Monday, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, accompanied by senior officials of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) along with Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd representative, Hollis Kellman visited the GPHC’s New Year babies.

Comments