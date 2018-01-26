Top Cop donates cricket gear to lone Police player in Guyana Jaguars squad
Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud (left) today donated cricket gear to Ricardo Adams who was shortlisted to represent the Guyana Jaguars franchise team at this year’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 50/50 tournament which will commence on January 30, 2018 in Barbados.Persaud, who handed over the gears at his Eve Leary Office congratulated Adams and charged him to give his best and make the Guyana Police Force and Guyana at large proud.A release from the police said that the twenty-three year-old who will join the likes of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permual, Shimron Hetymyer among others in the Guyana Jaguars squad thanked the Commissioner for his kind gesture and assured the Top Cop that he will go and give his utmost. (Police photo)
In a bid to build capacity within the regional administrations, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan on Wednesday handed over vehicles valued at $18M to representatives of the Mabaruma, Bartica, and Lethem municipalities.
This Toyota Raum PLL 6539 (left) last night crashed into a truck GLL 7434 after a white Toyota Premio PRR 1949 overtook it at the junction of the Demerara Harbour Bridge at Peters Hall.
