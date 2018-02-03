Photos

Siemens interested in local health sector

German conglomerate Siemens is pushing for a stake in the local public health sector, according to a statement yesterday from the Ministry of Public Health. The three-person delegation met recently with Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence and a high-level team with the former rolling out its tentative plans which they felt can help accelerate modernisation plans for the public health system. “Our purpose is to make health care providers succeed (and to) do more with less,” Roberto Tovar, Business Partner Manager at Siemens Healthcare said during the meeting at the Lot 1, Brickdam headquarters of the MOPH. Tovar assured the MOPH delegation that the German conglomerate is not opportunistically angling to maximise profits from the much-anticipated transition to a petro-based economy following huge offshore oil finds by the American giant, Exxon Mobil here. “We want to be part of a society we get there to boost social impact,” Daniel Fernandez, Siemens CEO South America (excluding Brazil), assured during the talks.Photo shows the two sides at the talks. 

By Comments

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

President David Granger and Chancellor of the Judiciary

President David Granger and Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards unveiling the plaque to commemorate the opening of the Rupununi Magisterial District Court Office and the Lethem Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Shopping sprees for six at Courts

Courts Guyana on Wednesday held a presentation of prizes for more customers who shopped with them over the 2017 Christmas Season.

ExxonMobil briefs GRA employees

ExxonMobil Guyana has kicked off a series of briefings geared at increasing knowledge of its operations for key stakeholders here.

Foot bridges inaugurated in Alexander Village

Minister of State Joseph Harmon being assisted by a junior resident of Alexander Village to cut the ceremonial ribbon at the commissioning of three foot bridges in the community on Sunday.

Bridge not ready

Bridge not ready: Vehicles were on Thursday observed using the Cemetery Road Bridge which is not 100% complete.

Comments