Siemens interested in local health sector
President David Granger and Chancellor of the Judiciary
President David Granger and Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards unveiling the plaque to commemorate the opening of the Rupununi Magisterial District Court Office and the Lethem Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
Shopping sprees for six at Courts
Courts Guyana on Wednesday held a presentation of prizes for more customers who shopped with them over the 2017 Christmas Season.
ExxonMobil briefs GRA employees
ExxonMobil Guyana has kicked off a series of briefings geared at increasing knowledge of its operations for key stakeholders here.
Foot bridges inaugurated in Alexander Village
Minister of State Joseph Harmon being assisted by a junior resident of Alexander Village to cut the ceremonial ribbon at the commissioning of three foot bridges in the community on Sunday.
Bridge not ready
Bridge not ready: Vehicles were on Thursday observed using the Cemetery Road Bridge which is not 100% complete.