Happy 48th!
Wakanda forever
Marvel’s Black Panther opened with a bang last evening at Caribbean Cinemas at the Giftland Mall.
First Lady attends UG’s International Mother Language Day
First Lady, Sandra Granger on Wednesday evening attended a lecture at the University of Guyana (UG) held to observe International Mother Language Day.
Transformed
The efforts of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure have completely transformed the southern portion of Bourda street much to the relief of shoppers who had been required to traverse a treacherous surface for years and for vendors who had had to endure the indignity of trading there.
National Archives hosting 1763 Rebellion exhibition
Yesterday, secondary school students toured the 1763 Rebellion commemorative exhibition being hosted at the National Archives.
Don Gomes’ floats
Don Gomes’ floats for Mashramani 2018 displayed in front of his office on Brickdam on Tuesday.