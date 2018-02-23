Photos

Happy 48th!

Fireworks in the background this morning after the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted at D'Urban Park marking the 48th anniversary of the country's Republican status. (Ministry of the Presidency photo). 

Wakanda forever

Marvel’s Black Panther opened with a bang last evening at Caribbean Cinemas at the Giftland Mall.

First Lady attends UG’s International Mother Language Day

First Lady, Sandra Granger on Wednesday evening attended a lecture at the University of Guyana (UG) held to observe International Mother Language Day.

Transformed

The efforts of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure have completely transformed the southern portion of Bourda street much to the relief of shoppers who had been required to traverse a treacherous surface for years and for vendors who had had to endure the indignity of trading there.

National Archives hosting 1763 Rebellion exhibition

Yesterday, secondary school students toured the 1763 Rebellion commemorative exhibition being hosted at the National Archives.

Don Gomes’ floats

Don Gomes’ floats for Mashramani 2018 displayed in front of his office on Brickdam on Tuesday.

