GWI deplores attack on disconnection crew in Buxton

Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, today condemned the recent attacks on a disconnection crew in Buxton, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).Van West-Charles was speaking at a press conference at GWI’s Shelterbelt, Vlissingen Road, Georgetown. According to the Managing Director, an irate resident in Buxton allegedly threatened the staff, initially, on Wednesday with a cutlass.Then on Thursday, the alleged attacker torched the crew’s vehicle. The police have since intervened in the matter. Dr. Van West-Charles noted this recent incident has sparked the need for police protection in areas deemed ‘high risk’.“Wherever we assess that there is a high risk we will alert the police through our security consultants which we have on staff, and they will support us in this approach,” Dr. Van West-Charles said, according to DPI.

The GWI crew that was attacked (DPI photo)

