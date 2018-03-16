GWI deplores attack on disconnection crew in Buxton
Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, today condemned the recent attacks on a disconnection crew in Buxton, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).Van West-Charles was speaking at a press conference at GWI’s Shelterbelt, Vlissingen Road, Georgetown. According to the Managing Director, an irate resident in Buxton allegedly threatened the staff, initially, on Wednesday with a cutlass.Then on Thursday, the alleged attacker torched the crew’s vehicle. The police have since intervened in the matter. Dr. Van West-Charles noted this recent incident has sparked the need for police protection in areas deemed ‘high risk’.“Wherever we assess that there is a high risk we will alert the police through our security consultants which we have on staff, and they will support us in this approach,” Dr. Van West-Charles said, according to DPI.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is also performing the duties of President, on Monday said that educating, motivating and encouraging youths can help them to develop innovative solutions, which can reduce the effects of climate change and global warming.
No traffic lights: While the roundabout at the junction of Carifesta Avenue, the Seawall road, Vlissengen Road, JB Singh Drive and Clive Lloyd Drive is being worked on, no traffic lights are in place.
