Cabinet caucus on oil and gas
Challenges
The East Coast Demerara road widening and improvement project is continuing to pose challenges for businesses along the corridor.
Taking shape
The roundabout at the junction of Carifesta Avenue and JB Singh Road taking shape.
Renewed interest in oil palm investment here
A group of investors are eying Guyana’s lands to invest in oil palm cultivation.
Excited!
These two could barely hide their excitement as they went to the Hat Show at the Promenade Gardens on Saturday equipped not only to showcase their Easter hats but also to do some kite flying.
All in the family
This family of Easter bunnies showed up to participate in the Hat Show which was held on Saturday at the Promenade Gardens (Photo by Keno George)