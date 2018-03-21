Photos

Cabinet caucus on oil and gas

(From right) are President David Granger, Acting Prime Minister Carl Greenidge, Sir Shridath Ramphal, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Dr Valerie Marcel of Chatham House at the Cabinet Caucus today on oil and gas at State House.

By Comments

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Challenges

The East Coast Demerara road widening and improvement project is continuing to pose challenges for businesses along the corridor.

Taking shape

The roundabout at the junction of Carifesta Avenue and JB Singh Road taking shape.

Renewed interest in oil palm investment here

A group of investors are eying Guyana’s lands to invest in oil palm cultivation.

Excited!

These two could barely hide their excitement as they went to the Hat Show at the Promenade Gardens on Saturday equipped not only to showcase their Easter hats but also to do some kite flying.

By ,

All in the family

This family of Easter bunnies showed up to participate in the Hat Show which was held on Saturday at the Promenade Gardens (Photo by Keno George)

By ,
Comments