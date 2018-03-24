Photos

Cable and Wireless eying investment here

Dennis Waters (left), Vice President of Sub Sea Systems, Cable & Wireless Networks, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, on Thursday March 22 at Colgrain House.  He took the opportunity to present his company’s plans for potential investment in Guyana's telecommunications sector, a release from the Ministry of Public Telecommunications said.The Sub Sea cable expert expressed C&W’s interest and confidence in Guyana and the immense potential the country currently has.  He said that C&W is currently laying the groundwork for ‘serious investments’ such as a new local submarine network, and that the company has already engaged a local partner. (Ministry of Public Telecommunications photo)

Comments