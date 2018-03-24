Cable and Wireless eying investment here
Arthur Chung centre remodelled conference hall
Members of the media along with Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes and members of the Project Monitoring Committee for the rehabilitation project during the tour of the main conference hall, which was entirely remodelled.
World Customs Organisation Head visits GRA
Contact between the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the World Customs Organisation (WCO) reached a high point in March when the Organisation’s Secretary-General, Ambassador Kunio Mikuriya paid a two-day visit.
St. Ignatius Secondary receives fire safety equipment
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) through a partnership with UNESCO yesterday handed over more than 30 pieces of fire safety equipment as well as a number of garbage bins to the St.
Kite Makers
Members (from left) Rondel Kansinally, Khalfani Davson and Ahkeem Yaw of the Team Aviation of Middle Road La Penitence, pose in front of their eye catching creations at the corners of Camp and Robb streets.
Cabinet caucus on oil and gas
(From right) are President David Granger, Acting Prime Minister Carl Greenidge, Sir Shridath Ramphal, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Dr Valerie Marcel of Chatham House at the Cabinet Caucus today on oil and gas at State House.