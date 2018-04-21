Guyanese UK group donates to First Lady’s projects
First Lady, Sandra Granger on Tuesday received a donation of £2000 from the Guyana United Kingdom (UK) Social Development Association (GUSDA) in support of her activities aimed at empowering women and girls in Guyana. According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the presentation ceremony was hosted at the Guyana High Commission in London, where the First Lady was accompanying President David Granger as part of Guyana’s delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Guyana’s High Commissioner to London, Hamley Case also attended the presentation ceremony.After the presentation, the First Lady interacted with the members of GUSDA, the release said. Patron of GUSDA, popular Guyanese actor, Ram John (Porkpie) Holder and representatives of GUSDA also attended the event.
First Lady, Sandra Granger (centre, seated) is flanked by, from left to right, GUSDA Vice Chairperson, Mala Bheem, Chairperson, Orin Alexander, Patron, Ram John (Porkpie) Holder and GUSDA Secretary, Coreen Carberry. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
President David Granger (right) greeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday at a meeting of Heads of Small Islands Developing States in London, England where the President is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit.
The Commercial Registry on the Avenue of the Republic was closed yesterday until further notice due to “technical difficulties”, according to a sign posted at its Avenue of the Republic office.
Your browser is out-of-date!
Update your browser to view this website correctly.
We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.