Guyanese UK group donates to First Lady’s projects

First Lady, Sandra Granger on Tuesday received a donation of £2000 from the Guyana United Kingdom (UK) Social Development Association (GUSDA) in support of her activities aimed at empowering women and girls in Guyana. According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the presentation ceremony was hosted at the Guyana High Commission in London, where the First Lady was accompanying President David Granger as part of Guyana’s delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Guyana’s High Commissioner to London, Hamley Case also attended the presentation ceremony.After the presentation, the First Lady interacted with the members of GUSDA, the release said. Patron of GUSDA, popular Guyanese actor, Ram John (Porkpie) Holder and representatives of GUSDA also attended the event. 

First Lady, Sandra Granger (centre, seated) is flanked by, from left to right, GUSDA Vice Chairperson, Mala Bheem, Chairperson, Orin Alexander, Patron, Ram John (Porkpie) Holder and GUSDA Secretary, Coreen Carberry. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

