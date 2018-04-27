Scenes from new CJIA
Flooding averted at Hubu
Quick thinking by the Region Three administration averted a major flood at Hubu on the East Bank Essequibo on Tuesday.
Region Three women leaders receiving training
Women leaders in Region Three are undergoing leadership training, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.
China Expo launched
The Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday evening, at the Pegasus Hotel, held a launch for the China International Import Expo, which will be held in Shanghai, China from November 5th -10th 2018.Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin said that the launch was to highlight and encourage participation at the event which will have over 100,000 global representatives and hosted in a country that is home to over 1.3 billion persons.In photo is a section of gathering.
GPHC hails admin professionals
More than twenty persons working in various administrative capacities at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation were yesterday recognised for their contributions to the daily operations of the medical facility.