Independence celebrations kick off

Log into your account
Log in for full access to stabroeknews.com. You can also post comments, and manage your email subscription.
Celebrations of the country's 52nd anniversary of independence kicked off today at D'Urban Park with a flag-raising ceremony and cultural show. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows one of the groups participating.
Your browser is out-of-date!
Update your browser to view this website correctly.
We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Update my browser now
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.
×