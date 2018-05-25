Photos

Independence celebrations kick off

Celebrations of the country's 52nd anniversary of independence kicked off today at D'Urban Park with a flag-raising ceremony and cultural show. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows one of the groups participating.

 

By Comments

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Independence band

Stage set for Independence extravaganza

Happy independence

Youth fair

Harmon meets with Repsol’s Global New Ventures Director

Child Advocacy Centre opens in Linden 

Child abuse awareness focus of Lethem Youth Week

Annual Guyana Independence exhibition at the National Archives

Comments