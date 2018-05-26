Photos

Fireworks at Stabroek Square for independence anniversary

Guyanese turned out last evening to usher in the nation’s 52nd Independence Anniversary with a grand concert at Stabroek Square.

The Department of Public Information  (DPI) said the show featured a line-up of local artistes who excited the audience with their exhilarating stage performances.

Artistes included Blaze Anthonio, Vanilla, Big Red, Jomo, Saiku among a number of others who all lauded the government-led initiative.

Scenes from the Stabroek Square concert (DPI photos) 

